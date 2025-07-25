Lahore court summons PTI founder, issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shibli Faraz

The Lahore Cantt Court on Friday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz in the case pertaining to an alleged attack on Islamabad Police personnel outside the residence of the PTI founder Imran Khan.

The court has ordered the law enforcers to arrest Shibli and produce before it.

Furthermore, the court has summoned the PTI founder on July 30. In this regard, the court issued summons notice to the Adiala jail authorities so that the PTI founder can be produced in court.

The case was heard by Judicial Magistrate Sohail Rafique, wherein the court made it clear that the presence of the accused in court is mandatory. The court has also fixed the further hearing of the case for July 30.

It should be noted that this case has been registered by the Race Course Police Station, in which the founder of PTI and other leaders are accused of playing a role in the attack on the Islamabad police.

Clashes between PTI supporters and police took place in March 2023 as the latter tried to break into Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Whereas, the PTI founder is already serving jail sentence in Central Jail Rawalpindi, famously called Adiyala jail.

Imran is facing multiple court cases, since his ouster from the Prime Minister’s Office in April 2022 through a no-trust vote, including ongoing trials under the Anti‑Terrorism Act linked to the May 9, 2023, protests. The former prime minister is also serving a sentence related to a £190 million corruption conviction.