Russian passenger plane turns back to Siberian airport after reporting depressurisation, TASS says

MOSCOW: A Russian passenger plane heading to Sochi from Novosibirsk turned back after reporting a loss of pressure on Friday, state news agency TASS reported.

SHOT, a Telegram channel with contacts in Russia’s security services, reported that the plane is a Boeing 737 operated by Russia’s S7 airline.

On Thursday, another Russian passenger plane crashed in the far eastern Amur region, killing all 48 people on board.