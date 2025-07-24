BML 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.55%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.54%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CPHL 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 171.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.29%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
HUBC 151.78 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.55%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
NBP 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.5%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
PPL 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PREMA 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
SNGP 116.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.24%)
SSGC 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
TRG 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,278 Decreased By -54.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 39,823 Increased By 85.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 138,997 Decreased By -256.9 (-0.18%)
KSE30 42,498 Decreased By -130 (-0.3%)
Russian plane with nearly 50 aboard goes missing in country’s east

Reuters Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 11:36am
MOSCOW: Air traffic controllers lost contact on Thursday with an An-24 passenger plane carrying about 50 people in Russia’s far east, and a search was under way, the regional governor said.

The local emergencies ministry said the plane, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, dropped off radar screens while approaching its destination of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov said that according to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board.

Air India received nine notices for safety violations in six months, Indian minister says

“All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane,” he wrote on Telegram.

The emergencies ministry put the number of people on board somewhat lower, at around 40.

