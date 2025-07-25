BML 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.08%)
BOP 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.69%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 172.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.5%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.78%)
GCIL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 154.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.19%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
MLCF 82.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
NBP 123.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.35%)
PAEL 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
POWER 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 166.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.92%)
PRL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
SNGP 116.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.36%)
SSGC 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TREET 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,315 Increased By 71.2 (0.5%)
BR30 39,989 Increased By 165.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 139,198 Increased By 505.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 42,587 Increased By 172.5 (0.41%)
Markets

China stocks pause rally ahead of next week’s Politburo meeting, eye 5th weekly gain

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2025 11:04am

HONG KONG: China stocks edged lower on Friday, pausing their recent rally, as investors locked in gains ahead of a key Politburo meeting, though the market remained on track for a fifth straight weekly gain.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3% to 3,593.38, after logging the highest close since January 2022 on Thursday. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.5%.

  • Liquor distiller, consumer staples and rare earth sectors led the declines, with losses ranging from 0.9% to 1.6%.

  • Despite the day’s pullback, the Shanghai Composite index has gained 1.7% so far this week and is set to rise for the fifth straight week - its longest winning streak since the rally that began in February 2024.

  • Beijing’s latest efforts to curb excessive competition and overcapacity, and incremental signs of improving U.S.-China trade relations lifted sentiment.

  • Analysts at CLSA said institutional investors’ overall risk appetite has improved significantly this month, though some remain unconvinced about a structural bull run and see more sector-specific opportunities.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 1.1% to 25,383.07, after hitting its highest since November 2021 on Thursday.

  • The Hang Seng Tech Index led declines, losing 1.7% on the day.

  • Market attention would be squarely on the Politburo meeting next week, given that it will likely shape economic policy for the rest of the year.

  • Chinese policymakers, concerned about local growth amid an ongoing trade war with the U.S., are unlikely to offer a big gun stimulus this time until there’s more clarity on what’s needed, said Keiko Kondo, Schroders’ head of multi-assets for Asia, who’s neutral on China equities.

China stocks

