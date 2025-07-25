China stocks pause rally ahead of next week’s Politburo meeting, eye 5th weekly gain

HONG KONG: China stocks edged lower on Friday, pausing their recent rally, as investors locked in gains ahead of a key Politburo meeting, though the market remained on track for a fifth straight weekly gain.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3% to 3,593.38, after logging the highest close since January 2022 on Thursday. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.5%.

Liquor distiller, consumer staples and rare earth sectors led the declines, with losses ranging from 0.9% to 1.6%.

Despite the day’s pullback, the Shanghai Composite index has gained 1.7% so far this week and is set to rise for the fifth straight week - its longest winning streak since the rally that began in February 2024.

Beijing’s latest efforts to curb excessive competition and overcapacity, and incremental signs of improving U.S.-China trade relations lifted sentiment.

Analysts at CLSA said institutional investors’ overall risk appetite has improved significantly this month, though some remain unconvinced about a structural bull run and see more sector-specific opportunities.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 1.1% to 25,383.07, after hitting its highest since November 2021 on Thursday.

The Hang Seng Tech Index led declines, losing 1.7% on the day.

Market attention would be squarely on the Politburo meeting next week, given that it will likely shape economic policy for the rest of the year.