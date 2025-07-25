BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Jul 25, 2025
2025-07-25

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

Naveed Siddiqui Published 25 Jul, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Ishaq Dar is slated to meet US Secretary of State, Senator Marco Rubio on Friday (today) in Washington DC to cover a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, including Pakistan-India tension, de-escalation, Pakistan-India ceasefire agreement, and regional development.

“Discussions will emphasise the importance of diplomacy and Pakistan-India dialogue in South Asia,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated this during a weekly media briefing on Thursday.

When asked about American officials’ statements to host Pakistan-India FMs over luncheon on Friday, he, however, showed ignorance about such a meeting.

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

To another question, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said that Pakistan maintains that the path to lasting peace in South Asia lies in meaningful dialogue.

“It is for India to decide whether it wishes to engage constructively. We believe India should be thankful to the US for its role in de-escalating recent tensions, which led to a ceasefire. The causes leading to the ceasefire are well known. Any misadventure by India will receive a firm and proportionate response,” he asserted.

The spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan remains ready to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Responding to queries, the FO spokesperson dismissed the reports that the visit of the President of Iran was slated for July 26, however, dates are currently being finalised by the foreign ministries of both countries.

“Bilateral relations, trade, economy, people-to-people contacts, and much-stalled Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, will feature prominently in the agenda during Iran’s President visit to Pakistan,” he remarked.

Pakistan remains committed to supporting the people of Gaza. Unfortunately, Israeli restrictions have hindered humanitarian access. Pakistan continues to urge all parties to come to the negotiating table and adopt peaceful means to resolve the conflict.

Regarding the renewal and registration of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards for Afghan refugees, he highlighted a decision is awaited from the Ministry of Interior. Shafqat Ali Khan said that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s recent visit to Afghanistan was of considerable importance. He said the presence of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan remains a major obstacle and impediment to regional peace.

The spokesperson has also brushed aside the speculation about the recognition of the Taliban government in Kabul, terming it premature.

He added that Pakistan-Afghanistan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) is an early harvest initiative and is expected to progress further in the near future. Pakistan remains committed to enhancing economic and trade ties with Afghanistan.

Pakistan supports a peaceful resolution of the Iran nuclear issue through negotiations. Stability in the region depends on dialogue and mutual understanding.

The FO spokesperson announced that Pakistan is actively pursuing full membership of BRICS and is serious about contributing to the grouping’s goals and vision.

