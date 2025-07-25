Rs80m for Shehbaz Road Sewerage Line approved

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved funding of Rs 80 million for the Shehbaz Road Sewerage Line project, and a tender for the project will be issued in August.

This was disclosed during a meeting of the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) chaired by its Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed on Thursday.

A detailed discussion also took place regarding various aspects of the Shehbaz Road Sewerage Line project.

The project will involve laying a new sewerage line approximately 5,000 feet long, using pipelines with diameters of 36 inches and 24 inches. The neighbourhoods of Bhagatpura, Yathrib Colony, Elahi Town and other adjacent areas will benefit from this development.

On this occasion, the Vice Chairman directed the officials present in the meeting to begin the work on the project immediately after the monsoon season. He also emphasised that the local population should be informed in advance to minimise any inconvenience during the construction phase.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025