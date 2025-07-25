PFA discards 80,000kg of expired meat

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority enforcement teams discarded 80,000kg of expired frozen meat during a raid on a cold storage facility in Omega Town, Ferozwala.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Salma Butt, led the operation, during which teams seized foul smelling, discoloured, and decomposed meat including liver, wings, leg pieces and offals stored under extremely unhygienic conditions.

The food safety teams found that cold storage was operating in violation of food safety regulations with poor hygiene, lack of temperature control and absence of procurement and sale records. Expired meat was intended to be supplied to well known food chains, marts and restaurants. A case was registered against the food business operator and the accused was taken into custody. Entire stock was declared unfit for human consumption and was discarded on site.

Special Assistant Salma Butt said that no one will be allowed to play with public health under any circumstances and that action will be taken without discrimination as per the directions of Chief Minister Punjab. She said the PFA’s prompt intervention had prevented a major threat to public health.

She further said that the Punjab Food Authority is actively ensuring compliance with food safety laws across the province and emphasized PFA’s policy of zero tolerance against such violations.

