Pakistan to tour England for three Tests in 2026

LAHORE: Pakistan is set to face England in a three match Test series in August and September 2026 as part of the World Test Championship 2025-27, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

The first Test will begin at Headingley in Leeds on 19th August, while the action will move to the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for the second Test of the series from 27th August. The two teams will lock horns in the third and final Test from 9th September at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

This will be Pakistan’s fourth Test tour of England since 2016 and overall 29th bilateral Test series between both the teams since they first faced each other in 1954. Currently, the Pakistan Shaheens team is touring England for a three-match 50-over and two-match three-day series.

Tour: 1st Test: 19-23 August at Headingley, Leeds;

2nd Test: 27-31 August at Lord’s, London;

3rd Test: 9-13 September at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

