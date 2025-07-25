BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-07-25

Pakistan to tour England for three Tests in 2026

Muhammad Saleem Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:02am

LAHORE: Pakistan is set to face England in a three match Test series in August and September 2026 as part of the World Test Championship 2025-27, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

The first Test will begin at Headingley in Leeds on 19th August, while the action will move to the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for the second Test of the series from 27th August. The two teams will lock horns in the third and final Test from 9th September at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

This will be Pakistan’s fourth Test tour of England since 2016 and overall 29th bilateral Test series between both the teams since they first faced each other in 1954. Currently, the Pakistan Shaheens team is touring England for a three-match 50-over and two-match three-day series.

Tour: 1st Test: 19-23 August at Headingley, Leeds;

2nd Test: 27-31 August at Lord’s, London;

3rd Test: 9-13 September at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan vs England Pak England test series World Test Championship 2025 27

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to tour England for three Tests in 2026

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

President hails China’s role in socio-economic uplift

Overall security environment: OICCI survey reveals measurable improvement

Govt mulling asking CCP to take action against vanaspati makers?

FBR extends tax returns filing deadline to Aug 4

KP CM says his govt will no longer tolerate presence of ‘Good Taliban’

Read more stories