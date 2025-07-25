BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Pakistan

Wapda team visits PITB to study digital reforms

Recorder Report Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:45am

LAHORE: A delegation from Wapda Administrative Staff College Islamabad (WASC) visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to explore ICT-driven reforms implemented across the province with a special focus on digital initiatives in the education sector.

According to PITB on Thursday, the delegation was led by Director General (DG) Training and Course Director Sanaullah and Senior Management Instructor and Deputy Course Director Adeeba Aslam. Participants of the 195th Management Course also accompanied them.

During the visit, PITB Director General (DG) IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi gave a comprehensive briefing on the organisation’s initiatives to promote digital governance.

