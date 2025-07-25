UBL expands strategic partnership with Teradata

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL), one of Pakistan’s leading financial institutions, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Teradata.

The collaboration includes an upgrade of UBL’s data environment, leveraging Teradata’s enterprise analytics and data platform for Trusted AI at scale, with the flexibility to deploy cloud infrastructure where applicable.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step in UBL’s digital transformation journey, as the bank transitions to a cutting-edge, open, and connected Data Lakehouse platform.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, UBL’s Chief Information Officer, Sohail Aziz, emphasized that this partnership is a major milestone in the bank’s digital evolution, unlocking powerful analytics and AI capabilities to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences. He highlighted that the upgraded platform will enable faster, data-driven decision-making and more personalized banking services.

Teradata’s Area Vice President for Pakistan, Mr. Waqas Hashmi, reinforced the long-standing collaboration, stating that Teradata’s AI-powered data platform will allow UBL to harness the full potential of its data, accelerate strategic initiatives, and strengthen its leadership in Pakistan’s competitive banking sector.

