PMI streamlines local operations: PMPKL takes steps to delist from PSX

KARACHI: Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), the local arm of global tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PMI), has formally taken steps to delist from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), signaling a major shift in its corporate strategy.

The move, aimed at consolidating operations and enhancing group-level efficiency, has reached a critical stage with the company’s buyback offer now disclosed in line with voluntary delisting requirements.

In a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, PMPKL reiterated that the delisting proposal was first approved by its Board of Directors at a meeting held on March 25, 2025, in Karachi. Under Rule 5.14 of the PSX Voluntary Delisting Rules, the board resolved to initiate the delisting process.

As part of this transition, Philip Morris Investments B.V., the company’s majority shareholder and sponsor, has committed to buying back 1,444,931 shares from minority shareholders at the price of Rs 1300 per share. Philip Morris Brands SARL, the co-sponsor, will retain its shareholding in the now private entity.

This move marks a significant milestone in the journey of PMPKL, which originally entered the Pakistani market by acquiring Lakson Tobacco Company Limited, subsequently rebranding to its current identity on February 25, 2011. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and tobacco products, and has operated under the banner of one of the world’s leading tobacco firms.

Analysts noted that the intended delisting reflects a broader trend among multinational entities reassessing the viability and regulatory landscape of public listing in emerging markets.

The move, once completed, will make Philip Morris Pakistan a privately held company again — allowing its sponsors more direct operational control in a challenging regulatory and fiscal environment. Market observers view the step as part of a global realignment by PMI to optimize capital structures and reduce reporting burdens across its emerging market entities.

