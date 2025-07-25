IBO in Mastung: Three terrorists killed; major, soldier martyred: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces killed three terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna al Hindustan while a major and solider embraced martyrdom in intelligence based operation (IBO) in Mastung (Balochistan).

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, three terrorists were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Thursday.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal (age: 31 years, resident of District Khushab), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat along with another brave son of soil Sepoy Nazam Hussain (age: 22 years, resident of District Jhelum).

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” it further said.