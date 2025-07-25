BML 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 81.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
DCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.24%)
DGKC 172.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.9%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.81%)
GCIL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
HUBC 155.20 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.72%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 82.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
NBP 124.26 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.81%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
POWER 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.22%)
PREMA 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
PRL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.41%)
SSGC 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TREET 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 14,330 Increased By 85.6 (0.6%)
BR30 40,117 Increased By 293.3 (0.74%)
KSE100 139,377 Increased By 684.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 42,627 Increased By 212.3 (0.5%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-25

IBO in Mastung: Three terrorists killed; major, soldier martyred: ISPR

APP Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:59am

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces killed three terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna al Hindustan while a major and solider embraced martyrdom in intelligence based operation (IBO) in Mastung (Balochistan).

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, three terrorists were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Thursday.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal (age: 31 years, resident of District Khushab), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat along with another brave son of soil Sepoy Nazam Hussain (age: 22 years, resident of District Jhelum).

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” it further said.

ISPR terrorists Soldier martyred Mastung IBO operation Fitna al Hindustan Major martyred

Comments

200 characters

IBO in Mastung: Three terrorists killed; major, soldier martyred: ISPR

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

Oil prices climb on US-EU trade optimism, Russian gasoline cuts

Elon Musk’s Starlink network suffers rare global outage

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting rages for a second day

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

Read more stories