Jul 25, 2025
Opinion Print 2025-07-25

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘The world is gray, my friend, very gray’

Anjum Ibrahim Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:15am

“Popularity is one thing that can evaporate pretty quickly.”

“Unless buttressed by, how shall I put it, actions that are…”

“You are no construction guy, are you!”

“Where did that come from?”

“Buttress as in propping up a building.”

“In my book, buttress means propping up, building is what you added on.”

“Ah, clearly you are not reading the same book leave alone the same page…”

“I reckon I am reading the Chicago Professor Mearsheimer’s book titled The Tragedy of Great Power Politics which explains the concept of realism, while others are reading Machiavelli’s The Prince and…”

“One is recent, well more than 20 years ago, and the other is more than five centuries ago…”

“Right, but the two are about statecraft and I reckon there is one profession that has not changed over the millennium…”

“You are referring to the oldest profession in the world?”

“Learn to be respectful, silly.”

“No, I am truly clueless - can you explain please.”

“The oldest profession in the world is that of a politician — politics can be undertaken at various levels — within a nation, within a separatist group, within a community, within a family unit.”

“So let me get this straight: you define politics as the art of governance or, put more plainly the management of others?”

“Yes and you could have a civilian government, or a military dictatorship or a one party rule or two parties or the deep state or the head of a family as the decision maker, it doesn’t matter.”

“Got it but as I said popularity of the one who governs can evaporate pretty quickly. Look at President Trump: there were videos of him boasting about what he did to women in 2016, and he still won, but now his Make America Great Again base is challenging his decisions notably not to release the paedophile Epstein (with close ties to Israel) files, supporting Israel First instead of America First…”

“Yep, and deflection ain’t working no more.”

“Yep the report on Obama’s complicity in spreading the fake Russia-gate narrative in 2016…”

“Is Obama the same guy who insisted that Raymond Davis, a pseudonym, who killed three people in broad daylight in Lahore was a state department official and entitled to diplomatic immunity when he was not!”

“The world is gray, my friend, very gray.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

