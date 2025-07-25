BML 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
DCL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
DGKC 171.74 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.87%)
GCIL 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.05%)
HUBC 155.45 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.88%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.35%)
NBP 124.22 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.78%)
PAEL 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.22%)
PREMA 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
PRL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 116.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.37%)
SSGC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 14,330 Increased By 85.6 (0.6%)
BR30 40,117 Increased By 293.3 (0.74%)
KSE100 139,417 Increased By 724.6 (0.52%)
KSE30 42,647 Increased By 232.6 (0.55%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-25

PPP condemns tragic killing of couple in Balochistan

Naveed Butt Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) strongly condemned the tragic incident of killing of a couple in Balochistan and said that if justice is not served, the courts should be locked.

Addressing a joint news conference on Thursday, senators, Quratul Ain Marri and Palwasha Khan said that the culprits which are involved in the killing incident should be given exemplary punishment.

They said that if this lawlessness is to continue, then lock the courts.

Palwasha Khan said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was the first to condemn this tragedy. She said that voice was raised over the amputation of a camel’s leg in Sindh. She said that we would not remain silent over the killing of two people in Balochistan.

The PPP senator said that she has heard that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 5. She said that we want that the atmosphere of May 9 is not created again. She alleged, “Prisoner number 804 has played the role of Modi and Netanyahu.”

She said that today, All Parties Conference (APC) has been called in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in which other political parties have not been invited.

She said, “Those who fled from D-Chowk here will also flee from Minar-e-Pakistan. Wherever the rains have damaged, the farmers should be compensated. We appeal to the federal government to take action against the illegal societies in the country.

Senator Quratul Ain Marri said that encroachments on drains must be eliminated. She said that those responsible for the Swat incident should be punished. She said that these responsible people deliberately let people die. She said that millions of houses built in Sindh will not be flooded. She claimed that there is no name or symbol of accountability in KP.

The PPP senator said that there is no one to ask questions of the people of KP. She said that encroachments on rainwater drains must be stopped.

“Why are the sons of the founder of PTI coming after so many years? Where were the sons sleeping for so many years who have now been awakened? How did the sons now wake up to the pain of their father?” she said while raising questions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP Balochistan honour killing Palwasha Khan Quratul Ain Marri

Comments

200 characters

PPP condemns tragic killing of couple in Balochistan

PSX opens higher amid Pakistan’s credit rating upgrade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

Oil prices climb on US-EU trade optimism, Russian gasoline cuts

Elon Musk’s Starlink network suffers rare global outage

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting rages for a second day

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

Read more stories