PPP condemns tragic killing of couple in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) strongly condemned the tragic incident of killing of a couple in Balochistan and said that if justice is not served, the courts should be locked.

Addressing a joint news conference on Thursday, senators, Quratul Ain Marri and Palwasha Khan said that the culprits which are involved in the killing incident should be given exemplary punishment.

They said that if this lawlessness is to continue, then lock the courts.

Palwasha Khan said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was the first to condemn this tragedy. She said that voice was raised over the amputation of a camel’s leg in Sindh. She said that we would not remain silent over the killing of two people in Balochistan.

The PPP senator said that she has heard that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 5. She said that we want that the atmosphere of May 9 is not created again. She alleged, “Prisoner number 804 has played the role of Modi and Netanyahu.”

She said that today, All Parties Conference (APC) has been called in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in which other political parties have not been invited.

She said, “Those who fled from D-Chowk here will also flee from Minar-e-Pakistan. Wherever the rains have damaged, the farmers should be compensated. We appeal to the federal government to take action against the illegal societies in the country.

Senator Quratul Ain Marri said that encroachments on drains must be eliminated. She said that those responsible for the Swat incident should be punished. She said that these responsible people deliberately let people die. She said that millions of houses built in Sindh will not be flooded. She claimed that there is no name or symbol of accountability in KP.

The PPP senator said that there is no one to ask questions of the people of KP. She said that encroachments on rainwater drains must be stopped.

“Why are the sons of the founder of PTI coming after so many years? Where were the sons sleeping for so many years who have now been awakened? How did the sons now wake up to the pain of their father?” she said while raising questions.

