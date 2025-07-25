BML 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Aleema says IK has ordered launch of nationwide movement

Fazal Sher Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 08:04am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan has instructed the party leadership to launch a full-scale nationwide movement against the government, his sister Aleema Khan said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan revealed that Imran Khan has directed PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to mobilise an effective campaign across the country.

Addressing questions about the arrival of Khan’s sons-Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Isa Khan-to Pakistan, Aleema said “the former prime minister considers it their right to speak out in support of him.”

Regarding the ongoing Toshakhana case, Aleema Khan condemned the treatment of Imran Khan inside Adiala Jail and the restrictions imposed during the court hearings.

She stated that the legal team and family were only informed about the hearing hours before it began, and only two lawyers were allowed entry.

Family members, other lawyers, and media personnel were barred from attending the session, she added.

“We waited outside the jail for four and a half hours,” Aleema told reporters, adding that Khan has been confined to a cell for 22 hours daily without access to newspapers, books, or television, and has only recently been provided with a single book.

“He has instructed his lawyers to inform the public about the inhumane conditions he is enduring in prison,” she said.

Earlier, the special court, hearing the Toshakhana II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, completed recording statements of nine prosecution witnesses.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, adjourned the case till July 26 after the defence completed the cross-examination of another prosecution witness Shafqat Mehmood.

Khan’s counsel Qausain Faisal Mufti also conducted a partial cross-examination over another witness Mohsin Hassan.

Jail authorities produce Khan and his wife before the court.

Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majeed appeared before the court. The court adjourned hearing till July 26.

