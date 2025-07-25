Firm trend seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,400 per maund.

Approximately, 1000 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,250 per maund, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 800 bales of Hasil Pur were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,450 per maund, 400 bales of Peer Mahal, 200 bales of Noor Pur Noranga, 800 bales of Tounsa, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 16,450 per maund, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,475 per maund, 400 bales of Gojra, 400 bales of Muridwala were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,150 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

