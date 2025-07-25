Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 136,310 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,483 tonnes of import cargo and 77,827 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,483 comprised of & 24,116 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1, 21 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 32,446 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 77,827 comprised of 60,909 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 517 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,977 tonnes of Clinker & 4,424 tonnes of Clinker.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Wan Hal 513, Cma Cgm Zanzibar, Pop, Ren Jian 19, & One Challenge, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, Oocl Le Havre, Ginga Saker, Grce, Swan Lake, Cl Contigo, & X-Press Carina, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier Al-Marrouna left the port on Thursday morning and four more ships, Hansa Africa, AN-61, Karadeniz-Sand Ever Brilliant are expected to sail at afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 155,015 tonnes comprising 87,131 tonnes imports cargo and 67,884 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 2,706 Containers (1,550TEUs Imports and 3,104 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them a container vessel MSC Nora III is expected to take berth at Container Terminal on Thursday, 24thJuly-2025.

