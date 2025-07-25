BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Markets Print 2025-07-25

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Published 25 Jul, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 136,310 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,483 tonnes of import cargo and 77,827 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,483 comprised of & 24,116 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1, 21 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, & 32,446 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 77,827 comprised of 60,909 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 517 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,977 tonnes of Clinker & 4,424 tonnes of Clinker.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Wan Hal 513, Cma Cgm Zanzibar, Pop, Ren Jian 19, & One Challenge, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, Oocl Le Havre, Ginga Saker, Grce, Swan Lake, Cl Contigo, & X-Press Carina, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier Al-Marrouna left the port on Thursday morning and four more ships, Hansa Africa, AN-61, Karadeniz-Sand Ever Brilliant are expected to sail at afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 155,015 tonnes comprising 87,131 tonnes imports cargo and 67,884 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 2,706 Containers (1,550TEUs Imports and 3,104 TEUs export) during the last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them a container vessel MSC Nora III is expected to take berth at Container Terminal on Thursday, 24thJuly-2025.

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

