Punjab, China agree to boost agri cooperation

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department on Thursday hosted a high-level consultative session with representatives of 18 leading Chinese companies to enhance collaboration in agriculture between China and Punjab.

The Chinese delegation, led by Guo Yuguo, included prominent companies such as Weifang Shengchuan, JOTEC, Weichai Lovol, PAISET, and SAIC.

The meeting took place at Agriculture House, Lahore, and aimed to explore joint initiatives in agricultural mechanisation, smart farming, and digitalisation.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo welcomed the delegation and reiterated the province’s commitment to modernising its agricultural sector.

In his address, Minister Kirmani said the Punjab government, under the vision of the chief minister, is offering subsidies on modern machinery and launching leasing schemes to revolutionise agriculture in the province.

“China is a global leader in agri-tech, and Punjab is keen to benefit from its expertise,” he said, inviting Chinese investment in local agriculture. He described Punjab as the “food basket of Pakistan” and underscored the importance of adopting advanced farming technologies.

Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo noted that all possible resources are being mobilised to ensure farmers have access to modern machinery. He lauded the Chinese companies’ presentations and called the session “highly informative.”

He added that the Government of Punjab, through the Bank of Punjab, is offering interest-free loans to farmers for purchasing modern equipment.

Major General Shahid Nazir (retd), Director General Strategic Projects, emphasised the government’s focus on providing advanced harvesters, drones, and precision tools under the Green Pakistan Initiative. He stressed the value of Chinese expertise in agricultural engineering and smart farming to propel Punjab’s growth.

During the session, Chinese company representatives gave detailed briefings on a wide range of agricultural machinery, from small-scale tools like power tillers and mini harvesters to large-scale equipment such as combine harvesters and multifunctional tractors. Smart technologies, including IoT-enabled devices and autonomous tractors, were also introduced.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary (Admin) Ijaz Munir, Director Generals Agriculture (Information) Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Ch Abdul Hameed, Engineer Sajid Naseer, and Project Director Dr Anjum Ali.

