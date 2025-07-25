BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
World

Britain, France, Germany to hold Gaza ‘emergency call’ Friday: UK

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2025 12:21am

LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would hold an “emergency call” Friday with France and Germany on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging a ceasefire and steps towards Palestinian statehood.

“I will hold an emergency call with E3 partners tomorrow, where we will discuss what we can do urgently to stop the killing and get people the food they desperately need while pulling together all the steps necessary to build a lasting peace,” he said in a statement Thursday.

More than 100 NGOs warn ‘mass starvation’ spreading across Gaza

“A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis.”

