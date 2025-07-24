Cricket to feature in 2026 Asian Games in Japan: ACC

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday announced the inclusion of cricket in the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, marking a significant milestone for the sport’s expansion across the continent.

The announcement came during the ACC’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and chaired by ACC President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. All 25 ACC member nations participated in the session.

According to an official statement, 10 men’s teams and 8 women’s teams will take part in the cricket event at the 2026 Games, with participation based on regional rankings.

The AGM also approved the audited financial accounts, the ACC’s budget, and the tournament calendar for 2025-2026, reaffirming the Council’s focus on delivering structured development and competitive opportunities across Asia.

In a key expansion move, the Council welcomed three new members, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines, into its fold, extending the sport’s footprint into emerging cricket regions.

Naqvi expressed appreciation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for hosting the meeting and praised the atmosphere of “warmth, professionalism, and collaboration” during discussions.

“We are committed to developing cricket across Asia and ensuring the sport continues to grow in both traditional and new territories,” Naqvi said.

The AGM concluded with all members reiterating a joint commitment to advancing cricket’s future across the continent.