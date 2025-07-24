Asia Cup decision expected soon as ACC chief Naqvi confirms ongoing talks with India

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are ongoing and expressed confidence that all matters related to the 2025 Asia Cup will be resolved soon.

Speaking to the media following the conclusion of the ACC’s Annual General Meeting in Dhaka, Naqvi thanked all 25 member nations for their participation and praised the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for hosting the event.

“These two days were truly memorable. The environment was positive and constructive. No one wants politics; we are all here to work for cricket,” Naqvi said. “A decision regarding the Asia Cup will be made soon. It’s a team effort, and we will continue to hold such meetings.”

While the format and venue for the 2025 Asia Cup have not yet been officially confirmed, sources suggest the tournament is likely to go ahead in September as scheduled, with the United Arab Emirates emerging as a potential neutral host.

The Asia Cup is expected to be held in the T20 format as a build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in early 2026.

BCCI attends ACC meeting virtually amid tensions

In a significant late development, the BCCI chose to participate in the ACC Annual General Meeting virtually, reversing its earlier position amid ongoing political tensions in the region. Indian media had previously reported that the board might skip the meeting due to strained diplomatic ties with Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The meeting, chaired by ACC chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, was held at a Dhaka hotel and began at 1pm Pakistan Standard Time.

According to ACC officials, all of the council’s 25 members confirmed their participation, with several, including India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, joining via video link.

India currently holds the official hosting rights for the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. However, given the sensitivities involved, particularly following heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan in May, hosting the event in the UAE has been floated as a compromise.

The Indian media even reported last month that the board had decided to pull out of the tournament - a rumour soon rejected by the BCCI officials.

Both the BCCI and PCB have historically opposed playing bilateral matches on each other’s soil, leading to last year’s Asia Cup being played under a hybrid model. That precedent may inform the final decision for this year’s tournament.

Naqvi acknowledged the challenges of coordinating attendance for such high-level meetings, noting, “Some couldn’t travel to Dhaka due to scheduling issues, just like I couldn’t go to Singapore once. The important thing is, all members were present and engaged.”

He added that discussions with the Bangladesh board on other cricket-related matters were also ongoing and “fruitful.”

An official announcement regarding the 2025 Asia Cup is expected in the coming days.