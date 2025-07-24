Israel recalls Gaza negotiators after Hamas responds to ceasefire plan

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel said on Thursday it had recalled its negotiators from Gaza ceasefire talks with Hamas, as international pressure mounted for a breakthrough to end nearly two years of devastating war.

Mediators have been shuttling between Israeli and Hamas delegations in Qatar for more than two weeks, but the indirect talks have so far failed to yield an elusive truce.

International concern is growing over the plight of the more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where the fighting has triggered a dire humanitarian crisis and warnings that “mass starvation” was spreading.

The office of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after Hamas had submitted its response to mediators on the latest ceasefire proposal, the Israeli negotiators were being brought back for consultations.

“We appreciate the efforts of mediators Qatar and Egypt and the efforts of (US special) envoy (Steve) Witkoff to bring about a breakthrough,” said a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

A Palestinian source familiar with the talks told AFP earlier that Hamas’s response included proposed amendments to clauses on the entry of aid, maps of areas from which the Israeli army should withdraw, and guarantees on securing a permanent end to the war.

Gaza hospital says 21 children died from malnutrition and starvation in 72 hours

The White House said on Wednesday that US envoy Witkoff was meeting “key leaders” from the region to discuss the ceasefire proposal.

Witkoff was reportedly on the Italian island of Sardinia on Thursday, Israeli media said.

Key demands

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli forces had killed at least 40 people since dawn on Thursday, including six waiting for aid.

In Khan Yunis, in the south, Umm al-Abd Nassar urged Hamas to secure a truce after her son was killed in an air strike on a camp for the displaced.

“They need to do something. Enough with this destruction and people dying,” she told AFP.

UNRWA says some Gaza staff starving as malnutrition soars

Israel’s military said Hamas targeted a food distribution site in the south of the territory on Wednesday.

The Palestinian group, though, claimed they had shelled “an enemy command and control site”.

Through 21 months of fighting, both sides have clung to long-held positions, preventing two short-lived truces from being converted into a lasting ceasefire.

The talks in Doha began on July 6 to try to reach an agreement on a truce that would also see the release of Israeli hostages.

Of the 251 hostages, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

But the talks have dragged on without a breakthrough, with each side blaming the other for refusing to budge on their key demands.

Gaza civil defence says Israeli fire kills 93 aid seekers

For Israel, dismantling Hamas’s military and governing capabilities is non-negotiable, while Hamas demands firm guarantees on a lasting truce, a full withdrawal of Israeli troops and the free flow of aid into Gaza.

‘Blockade’

Israel has rejected accusations that it is responsible for Gaza’s deepening hunger crisis, which the World Health Organization has called “man-made” and France blamed on an Israeli “blockade”.

Instead, it accuses Hamas of preventing supplies from being distributed and looting aid for themselves or to sell at inflated prices as well as shooting at people seeking handouts.

International news organisations, including AFP, urged Israel on Thursday to allow journalists in and out of Gaza, with concern that a lack of food is putting their lives at risk.

Israel maintains that it is allowing aid into the Palestinian territory but that international relief agencies were failing to pick it up for distribution.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body overseeing civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said on Thursday that around 70 food trucks had been unloaded at aid crossings the previous day.

“Over 150 were collected by the UN and international organisations from the Gazan side, but over 800 still await pick up,” it said in a post on X.

Aid agencies have said permissions from Israel are still limited, and coordination to safely move trucks to where they are needed is a major challenge in an active war zone.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed 59,587 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.