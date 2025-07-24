BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Business & Finance

S&P Global upgrades Pakistan’s credit rating to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC+’; outlook stable

  • Pakistan's finances, reserves stabilised by IMF support, rating agency says
Reuters Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 06:53pm
People shop in the market in Karachi, Pakistan March 29, 2025. Photo: Reuters
People shop in the market in Karachi, Pakistan March 29, 2025. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: S&P Global raised Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC+’ and placed it on a ‘stable’ outlook on Thursday, saying the country’s finances and reserves had been stabilised by International Monetary Fund support.

“The stable outlook reflects our expectations that continued economic recovery and government efforts to enhance revenue will stabilize fiscal and debt metrics,” S&P said in a statement on the move.

“We also expect that sustained official financing will support Pakistan in meeting its external obligations, and that the country will continue to roll over its commercial credit lines over the next 12 months.”

Pakistan’s longer-dated international bonds rallied after the upgrade, with the 2051 maturity gaining 1.6 cents to be bid at 84.85 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

The 2031 and 2036 maturities also gained around 1 cents, while shorted-dated maturities posted smaller gains.

