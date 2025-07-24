BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB holds rates with US tariffs decision on horizon

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:08pm

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank held interest rates steady Thursday as policymakers waited to see whether the eurozone would be hit by higher US tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump.

The pause brought to an end a streak of consecutive cuts stretching back to September 2024 that has seen the ECB slash its benchmark deposit rate to two percent.

The swift reduction in borrowing costs for businesses and households in the 20 members of the single-currency bloc has come as inflation has fallen back from the double-digit peaks seen at the end of 2022.

Consumer prices in the eurozone rose at a pace of two percent in June, exactly in line with the ECB’s target for inflation.

The sinking price pressures have opened the way for the ECB to lower interest rates, while concerns over the outlook for the eurozone have mounted.

In its rates announcement the ECB said that the economic environment remained “exceptionally uncertain, especially because of trade disputes”.

Trump has set a deadline of August 1 to impose a basic tariff rate of 30 percent on goods from the EU, but negotiations to find a compromise deal have progressed.

A spokesman for the European Commission said earlier on Thursday a deal with the United States is “within reach”, while diplomats said Wednesday the US had tabled a deal for a general 15-percent tariff.

ECB to keep rates steady as trade conflict clouds economic outlook

While waiting for a resolution to the trade dispute – or an unsuccessful end to talks – the ECB would want “more clarity” before making their next move, UniCredit analysts said.

Trade talks

“Neither the economic data nor latest data regarding price dynamics demand an immediate response from the ECB,” according to Dirk Schumacher, chief economist at German public lender KfW.

Eurozone inflation came in at exactly two percent in June and economic indicators including rising factory output have encouraged more optimism about the health of the economy.

The ECB would also want to “keep some powder dry for the case of emergency” if Trump were to apply harsh tariffs, Berenberg analyst Felix Schmidt said.

“A further escalation in the trade dispute would have a significant negative impact on the eurozone economy,” leading to more rate cuts, Schmidt said.

The increased strength of the euro against the dollar as a result of tariff uncertainty could also encourage policymakers to further soften the ECB’s monetary policy stance.

The euro has surged almost 14 percent against the dollar since the start of the year, boosted by investor moves to dump US assets in the face of Trump’s impetuous policymaking and attacks on the US Federal Reserve.

Strong euro

A stronger euro would make imports cheaper and further suppress inflation. The ECB is already predicting the indicator to dip to 1.6 percent in 2026 before returning to target in 2027.

Investors will be listening closely to ECB President Christine Lagarde’s comments in Frankfurt at 2:45 pm (1245 GMT) for indications of what could come next.

Lagarde dropped a strong hint that the ECB’s cutting cycle was “getting to the end” at the last meeting in June, while stressing a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach in the face of uncertainty.

After Thursday’s pause, observers will turn their attention to how ECB thinking is developing ahead of its next gathering in September.

“A relatively quiet July meeting could feature some heightened scrutiny on how comfortable policymakers would be with another euro rally,” according to ING bank analyst Carsten Brzeski.

Worries over currency fluctuations “may not make their way to official communication, but could help tilt the balance to a more dovish overall tone,” Brzeski said.

ECB interest rate policy rates key interst rate

Comments

200 characters

ECB holds rates with US tariffs decision on horizon

Reciprocal tariff: Pakistan officials to meet Trump administration, Bloomberg reports

Imran Khan’s sons coming to Pakistan, claims Aleema Khan

Body of retired colonel recovered from Islamabad drain, search for daughter continues

KSE-100 loses 562 points on profit-taking

Rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

Thailand, Cambodia clash with jets and rockets in deadly border row

China’s BYD to assemble EVs in Pakistan from 2026

Forced curtailments, low demand drag down Pakistan’s oil & gas output in FY25

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,900 in Pakistan

Asia Cup decision expected soon as ACC chief Naqvi confirms ongoing talks with India

Read more stories