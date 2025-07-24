BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.77%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
CPHL 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
DCL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GCIL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.72%)
HUBC 152.30 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (1.89%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
NBP 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.22%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
POWER 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
PPL 165.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.37%)
PREMA 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
PRL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.73%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.93%)
SNGP 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.57%)
SSGC 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

First Dawood Properties divests over 2.2mn shares in 786 Investments Ltd

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jul, 2025 04:01pm

First Dawood Properties Limited shared on Thursday that it successfully divested 2,246,070 shares of 786 Investments Ltd.

The company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange said that the shares were held in the blocked Central Depository Company account to generate coveted cash reserves.

“Now this amount is available to be invested in company’s core business,” it wrote to the bourse.

First Dawood Properties Limited is a public company incorporated in Pakistan under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now replaced with the Companies Act, 2017).

The company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate, properties, and/or any other businesses as mentioned in its Memorandum and Articles of Association.

psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

First Dawood Properties divests over 2.2mn shares in 786 Investments Ltd

Body of retired colonel recovered from Islamabad drain, search for daughter continues

Profit-taking at bourse, KSE-100 down nearly 300 points

Rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

China’s BYD to assemble EVs in Pakistan from 2026

Forced curtailments, low demand drag down Pakistan’s oil & gas output in FY25

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,900 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds World Bank’s support on Indus Waters Treaty dispute

Pakistan’s bread maker shifts to renewable energy, targets 1MW solar capacity to cut costs

Pakistan Navy holds launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat

BCCI attends ACC meeting virtually amid regional tensions; Asia Cup venue likely to shift

Read more stories