BankIslami granted SBP approval to establish exchange company

BankIslami announced on Thursday that it was allowed to establish an exchange company in the name of BIPL Exchange Company (private) limited.

The bank shared this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“State Bank of Pakistan has conveyed its “No Objection” to Banklslami Pakistan Limited for establishing an exchange company in the name of BIPL EXCHANGE COMPANY (PRIVATE) LIMITED,” it wrote to the bourse.

As one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institutions, BankIslami currently operates over 540 branches and offers a comprehensive suite of Shariah-compliant products.