Jul 24, 2025
Pakistan

President Zardari calls for deeper Pakistan-China ties across key sectors

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jul, 2025 01:56pm

President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the need for Pakistan and China to work together for the promotion of peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

This was conveyed by the president during his meeting with Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr today, said the press release by the President Secretariat.

During the meeting, president said that Pakistan attaches utmost importance to its relations with China and is keen to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He highlighted the vast potential for increasing collaboration in the areas of trade, economy, culture, and regional connectivity, the statement said.

President Zardari said that China has always stood by Pakistan in times of need, and the people of Pakistan remain grateful to their iron-clad brother for its consistent support.

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

“President Zardari also appreciated China’s role in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and thanked the Chinese leadership and people for their continued support.”

