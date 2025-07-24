BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
BOP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
CPHL 81.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
DCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 171.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.1%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
HUBC 152.38 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.95%)
KEL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 82.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
NBP 120.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
PIAHCLA 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PPL 167.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PRL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.36%)
PTC 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
SNGP 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 44.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 56.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,271 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.43%)
BR30 39,880 Increased By 141.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 138,918 Decreased By -336.3 (-0.24%)
KSE30 42,499 Decreased By -129.7 (-0.3%)
Markets

European shares hit 6-week high on US trade deal optimism, earnings boost

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 12:42pm

European shares rose to a six-week high on Thursday, buoyed by optimism over a potential EU-US trade agreement and upbeat corporate results, as investors awaited the European Central Bank’s rate decision later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.6% to its highest since June 11 by 0715 GMT.

Most regional bourses were in the green, with Germany’s blue-chip DAX adding 0.9% and UK’s FTSE 100 advancing 0.6% to an all-time peak, marking a sixth straight session of gains.

The anticipated trade deal would lead to a broad 15% tariff on imports from the European Union into the U.S., avoiding a harsher 30% levy slated to be implemented from August 1, two EU diplomats said on Wednesday.

A 2.3% rise in banks led gains among European sectors, helped by Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas.

Deutsche Bank climbed 4.4% after the German lender returned to a better-than-expected profit in the second quarter, while French bank BNP Paribas gained 1.9% after reporting a smaller-than-expected decline in second-quarter profit.

Roche gained 2% to give a major boost to the benchmark STOXX 600 after the Swiss drugmaker reported better-than-expected first-half operating profit.

On the flip side, Nestle dropped 4.5% after the Swiss consumer major announced a strategic review of its vitamins business and posted first-half results.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to keep rates steady at 2% after seven consecutive cuts.

