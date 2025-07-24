BML 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.55%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.54%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CPHL 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 171.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.29%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
HUBC 151.78 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.55%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
NBP 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.5%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
PPL 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PREMA 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
SNGP 116.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.24%)
SSGC 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
TRG 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,278 Decreased By -54.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 39,823 Increased By 85.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 138,997 Decreased By -256.9 (-0.18%)
KSE30 42,498 Decreased By -130 (-0.3%)
China stocks rise on tourism surge, trade optimism

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 11:04am

Hong Kong: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday as tourism shares rallied and signs of easing U.S.-China tensions lifted investor sentiment.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5% at 3,599.44 points, on track to register a sixth straight session of gains. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.45%.

  • Leading gains onshore, China’s CSI Tourism Index rose more than 3%, while China Tourism Group Duty Free jumped by the 10% daily trading limit following a launch plan for the Hainan Free Trade Port.

  • In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.6% at 25,688.87, the highest level since November 2021.

  • Chinese stocks have been steadily rising in recent weeks, buoyed by Beijing’s efforts to curb excessive competition and overcapacity and signs of improving U.S.-China trade relations.

  • The Shanghai Composite index is now on track to register a fifth week of gain, which would mark its longest winning streak since February 2024.

  • “Although there hasn’t been any unexpected change in the top-down macroeconomic picture, there are still many structural opportunities within the stock market,” analysts at Cinda Securities said in an note.

  • Fresh signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions also helped lifted sentiment. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States was in the process of completing a trade deal with China and would be setting straight tariffs for most countries.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was up 0.47%, while Japan’s Nikkei index gained 1.71%.

China and Hong Kong stocks

