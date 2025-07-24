BML 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.55%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.54%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CPHL 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
DCL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 171.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.29%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
HUBC 151.78 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.55%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
NBP 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.5%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
PPL 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PREMA 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PTC 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
SNGP 116.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.24%)
SSGC 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
TRG 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,278 Decreased By -54.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 39,823 Increased By 85.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 138,997 Decreased By -256.9 (-0.18%)
KSE30 42,498 Decreased By -130 (-0.3%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yen, euro lifted by progress on trade

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 10:57am

SINGAPORE: The euro crept toward its highest level in nearly four years on Thursday while the yen held to gains following more progress on trade deals between the United States and its largest trading partners, which in turn lifted the broader market mood.

The European Union and the U.S. are moving towards a trade agreement that could include a 15% U.S. baseline tariff on EU goods and possible exemptions, two European diplomats said on Wednesday.

That came on the heels of Washington’s trade deal with Tokyo that lowers tariffs on auto imports and spares the latter from punishing new levies on other goods in exchange for a $550 billion package of U.S.-bound investment and loans.

Global markets took to the latest developments positively, as risk assets rallied and investors sold the U.S. dollar.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose to an eight-month high of $0.6604 early on Thursday.

The euro steadied at $1.1768, hovering near a high of $1.1830 it hit earlier this month, which marked its strongest level in more than three years.

“These trade frameworks agreed between the U.S. and the major economies are definitely positive for risk sentiment,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“We actually anticipated a risk of the U.S. and the European Union getting into retaliation mode … but that risk of a retaliation seems to have dissipated.”

Against the yen, the dollar dipped 0.03% to 146.38, extending its fall against the Japanese currency to a fourth straight session.

While news of Japan’s trade deal has lit a fire under domestic stocks, gains in the yen have been capped by lingering political uncertainty at home.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba denied on Wednesday he had decided to quit after a source and media reports said he planned to announce his resignation to take responsibility for a bruising upper house election defeat.

“In the near term, the yen will still face headwinds from ongoing political uncertainty. We still don’t know what Prime Minister Ishiba will do … so I think there is still some uncertainty with regard to the fiscal outlook in Japan and Bank of Japan policy,” said Kong.

Elsewhere, sterling was firm at $1.3582, after having gained 0.36% in the previous session.

The dollar index was last little changed at 97.21, while the New Zealand dollar dipped 0.01% to $0.6046.

Trade negotiations aside, markets will also be focused on a rate decision from the European Central Bank later in the day.

Expectations are for policymakers to stand pat on rates, though markets will look out for what they say regarding the outlook for monetary policy. Investors generally expect one more ECB rate cut by the end of the year, most likely in December.

Euro Yuan Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index yen vs dollar

Comments

200 characters

Yen, euro lifted by progress on trade

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

Oil prices climb on US trade optimism, drop in crude stockpiles

Pakistan’s bread maker shifts to renewable energy, targets 1MW solar capacity to cut costs

Imran Khan’s sons meet US Congressman Brad Sherman

Pakistan’s PNSC partners with Chinese firm to explore maritime investments

Russian plane with nearly 50 aboard goes missing in country’s east

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands flight operations in Pakistan

Trump to visit Federal Reserve on Thursday, White House says

Read more stories