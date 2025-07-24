BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-24

Yen advances amid trade deal

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

NEW YORK: The Japanese yen gained against the dollar and euro on Wednesday in choppy trading as investors weighed speculation about Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s future against US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a trade deal with the world’s fifth largest economy.

The trade agreement also spurred risk-taking in financial markets, with Wall Street and US Treasuries mostly lower.

The safe-haven Swiss franc was down against the dollar. The latter rose 0.3% to 0.7941 franc against the Swiss currency.

The Japanese currency initially hit its strongest level since July 11 at 146.20 per dollar on the trade news but flipped to losses after reports that Ishiba intends to step down next month following a bruising upper house election defeat.

Ishiba denied the reports that he had decided to resign, calling them “completely unfounded”. The yen then recovered to leave the dollar last down 0.1% at 146.44 yen.

The Japanese unit also rose against the euro, which fell 0.3% to 171.82.

The trade deal - which lowers tariffs on auto imports and spares Tokyo from punishing new levies - affects the yen both because of what it means for the economy and the Bank of Japan, which has been cautiously raising interest rates.

The agreement gave the BOJ the flexibility to raise interest rates this year.

“We expected a cleaner drop in the pair (dollar/yen) but have been surprised by (its) bid in the Asia sessions so far,” wrote Jordan Rochester, head of FICC Strategy EMEA at Mizuho Bank in a research note.

Moves in other currencies were muted due to the uncertainty around tariffs, as well as doubts about how currencies would react even if there were any greater certainty.

The US dollar had been one of the biggest losers since Trump announced sweeping tariffs on trading partners on April 2, weakness which continued as those duties were suspended to allow further negotiations, but which has steadied this month.

The August 1 deadline for tariff deals still loomed for many countries and investors remained cautious about how this will all play out.

In other currencies, the euro was last down 0.2% against the dollar on the day at $1.1727, with trade negotiators from the European Union in Washington for a meeting on Wednesday.

On the week, the euro has advanced 0.81% versus the dollar, possibly helped by fading expectations of a collapse in global trade that would see flows out of the United States continue.

In contrast to the euro, European equities rallied on hopes the trade deal with Japan could clear the way for more deals, including with Europe.

On the monetary policy front, the European Central Bank meets on Thursday, but that is unlikely to have a dramatic effect on the currency and is expected to hold rates steady.

Sterling was slightly up at $1.3543,.

The improved sentiment towards the global economy from the trade deal, as well as higher metal prices, boosted the Australian dollar, last up 0.4% at US$0.6584. Earlier in the session, the Aussie hit an eight-month high.

Yen yen vs dollar

Comments

200 characters

Yen advances amid trade deal

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories