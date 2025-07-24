Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands flight operations in Pakistan

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier, has expanded its operations in Pakistan with increased flight frequencies to Faisalabad and Multan.

“The increase in capacity further strengthens air connectivity between the UAE and Pakistan, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to offering affordable, reliable, and convenient travel options to its growing customer base,” the airline said in a press statement.

According to the statement, flights to Multan have increased from two to five flights per week and will operate daily starting in September. Meanwhile, services to Faisalabad have doubled from two to four weekly flights, offering passengers greater convenience and more flexible travel options.

“Pakistan remains a key growth market for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia.

“The increased frequencies to Multan and Faisalabad reflect our commitment to meeting the growing demand for affordable and reliable air travel between the UAE and Pakistan, while providing our customers with greater convenience and enhanced connectivity.”

Moreover, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has also recently launched a new direct route to Sialkot, further expanding its footprint across Pakistan.

The airline shared that it plans to add two more aircraft to its fleet before the end of the year, enhancing its operational capacity and supporting the launch of new routes.

Days ago, the United Kingdom removed Pakistan from its Air Safety List, thereby allowing Pakistani airlines to now apply to operate flights to the UK.