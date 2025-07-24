BML 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
Business & Finance

Trump to visit Federal Reserve on Thursday, White House says

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 08:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, a strong critic of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, will visit the central bank on Thursday, the White House said.

Trump has lambasted Powell repeatedly for not cutting U.S. interest rates more aggressively, referring to him as a “numbskull” on Tuesday and musing publicly about firing him.

The White House said on Wednesday in a schedule it released to the media that Trump would visit the Federal Reserve at 4:00 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) on Thursday.

The schedule did not say whether Trump would be meeting with Powell.

Trump says Fed’s Powell will be out in 8 months, calls him a ‘numbskull’

A Federal Reserve official did not immediately respond to a request for comment. White House deputy chief of staff James Blair said earlier this week that administration officials would be visiting the Fed on Thursday but did not say the president would join.

Trump’s visit represents an acceleration of the pressure he and his advisers have put on Powell and the bank, traditionally viewed as an independent institution.

White House US Federal Reserve US President Donald Trump Fed Chair Jerome Powell

