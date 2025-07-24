BML 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
CNERGY 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 82.27 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
DCL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.24%)
FCCL 46.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.7%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
GCIL 26.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 149.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.82%)
NBP 122.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.3%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
PPL 169.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.8%)
PREMA 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PRL 31.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
PTC 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
SNGP 117.40 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.81%)
SSGC 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
TRG 56.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 14,333 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,738 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 139,790 Increased By 535.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 42,781 Increased By 152.4 (0.36%)
Jul 24, 2025
Markets

India’s equity benchmarks may open higher on UK trade deal, earnings optimism

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 08:25am

India’s stock benchmarks will likely open marginally higher on Thursday, lifted by robust earnings from Infosys and optimism over a potential free-trade agreement with Britain.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,298 points as of 7:57 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Wednesday’s close of 25,219.9.

Broader Asian markets opened firm, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after the U.S. and Japan announced a bilateral trade pact, which fuelled hopes of additional deals and lifted global risk appetite.

Expectations that India and UK will sign a free-trade agreement on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Britain further aided sentiment.

The deal is expected to reduce tariffs on goods such as textiles, whisky and automobiles, while expanding market access for businesses.

“A risk-on sentiment is prevailing across Asian markets, buoyed by favourable global cues following the announcement of a bilateral trade deal between the U.S. and Japan and supported by optimism surrounding the earnings season,” Bajaj Broking Research said.

On the domestic front, Infosys will be in focus after India’s second-largest IT services company raised the lower end of its full-year revenue guidance following a better-than-expected June quarter.

Investors will also track market reaction to results from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Tata Consumer Products.

Dr Reddy’s narrowly missed profit estimates due to pricing pressure and heightened competition in North America, while Tata Consumer posted a weak quarter as elevated tea and coffee prices weighed on margins.

Indian stocks

