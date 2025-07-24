BML 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
Markets

Gold flat as easing trade tensions offset support from weak dollar

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 08:19am

Gold prices held steady on Thursday after a sharp drop in the previous session, as easing trade tensions dented demand for safe-haven assets, overshadowing support from a weaker dollar.

Spot gold was flat at $3,387.15 per ounce, as of 0138 GMT, after dropping 1.3% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $3,492.50.

“Yesterday, we saw gold prices seems like well might be building up for the next bullish run until the news came out on trade front, triggering some profit-taking,” said Brian Lan, managing director at GoldSilver Central, Singapore.

“We’ve seen the dollar has also weakened quite a bit, and of course, this also supports gold. So, I think this is a small retracement at this moment. We are, in fact, still quite bullish on gold.”

Signalling progress on tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump struck a trade deal with Japan that lowers tariffs on auto imports.

The European Union and the United States are nearing an agreement on a similar trade deal that would impose 15% tariffs on European imports, while waiving duties on some items, according to officials from the European Commission.

Risk sentiment in the wider financial markets rose on the back of progress in trade talks and hopes that more deals could be in the offering.

Offering support to gold, the U.S. dollar index (.DXY), opens new tab fell to a more than two-week low, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for other currency holders.

Investors also look forward to a rate decision from the European Central Bank due later in the day.

Also on the radar, the U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers on Thursday and S&P Global’s flash PMI data will be eyed to gauge economic health ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision next week.

Spot silver slipped 0.3% to $39.16 per ounce, platinum was steady at $1,411.53 and palladium dipped 1% to $1,265.50.

