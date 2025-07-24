PM says ready for dialogue with India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday commended the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, for her role in facilitating the United Kingdom’s recent decision to allow Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to resume operations in British airspace – a breakthrough that could ease travel restrictions for thousands of British Pakistanis.

During a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif lauded the decision as a “welcome step” that would not only reduce travel hardships for diaspora communities but also strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations.

“The resumption of PIA flights is a significant development for our citizens and a testament to our growing co-operation,” he added.

Pak-India dialogue at neutral venue: Friendly states making intensive efforts

The two officials also addressed a range of regional issues, including tensions in South Asia and developments in the Middle East.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s openness to dialogue with India on all longstanding disputes and expressed appreciation for Britain’s efforts to de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear neighbours during past standoffs.

The prime minister extended warm regards to King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer and expressed hope for a forthcoming meeting with the British leadership later this year.

Sharif characterised current Pakistan-UK relations as being on an “upward trajectory”, citing recent trade discussions as a foundation for expanding bilateral co-operation.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s active engagement with the UK at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where Pakistan currently holds the rotating presidency.

High Commissioner Marriott, for her part, briefed the prime minister on her recent visit to London, where she held high-level consultations aimed at deepening bilateral engagement.

She praised the Sharif government’s economic performance over the past 18 months, citing improvements in key macroeconomic indicators.

Marriott also shared the UK’s perspectives on evolving regional dynamics, underscoring the importance of continued diplomatic co-operation between London and Islamabad.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both sides to sustain momentum in economic, diplomatic, and strategic engagements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025