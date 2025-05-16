Pak-India dialogue at neutral venue: Friendly states making intensive efforts

ISLAMABAD: Informed diplomatic sources revealed on Thursday that friendly countries are making intensive efforts to facilitate a Pakistan-India dialogue at a neutral venue, following recent tensions between the two South Asian rivals.

The initiative comes after a US-brokered ceasefire agreement led to a cessation of hostilities, paving the way for renewed discussions on Confidence Building Measures (CBMs). However, a senior Foreign Office (FO) official familiar with the developments cautioned, “we can’t rule it out, but immediately, there are no talks in sight.”

Historically, formal talks or CBMs between the two nations gain momentum after a period of de-escalation which was the basis for the official to rule out holding of immediate composite talks between the two adversaries as the situation is still volatile and perilous despite visible de-escalation.

True that the High Commissions are operating in both capitals, yet relations between the two neighbours have soured following the expulsion of diplomats from each other’s country and declaring them persona non grata.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on recent developments in Pakistan-India relations, said the FO in a statement on Thursday.

The Foreign Secretary apprised the diplomatic corps of the implementation and progress of the ceasefire announced on 10 May 2025. She underscored that, as a goodwill gesture, Pakistan and India exchanged the personnel of Pakistan Rangers and the Indian Border Security Force in each others’ custody, Wednesday. She thanked the friendly countries for their constructive role in achieving the ceasefire.

In the context of India’s baseless assertions on establishing a “new normal”, the Foreign Secretary stressed that the only “normal” in bilateral relations is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. She emphasized Pakistan’s preference for peaceful co-existence, dialogue and diplomacy over conflict and strife, the statement reads further.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025