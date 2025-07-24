BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-24

Rain, flood-affected areas: PM for stepping up rescue operations

APP Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for expediting the rescue operations being underway in rain and flood-affected areas of the country.

The prime minister directed for accelerating rehabilitation of roads hit by landslides; particularly Karakoram Highway, Naran-Babusar-Chilas roads, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also directed the chief secretary Gilgit Baltistan for provision of all the facilities including lodging, food etc; to the stranded passengers.

He also expressed his grief over loss of human lives and properties during the recent rainy spells and floods and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

The prime minister stressed upon the need of taking all precautionary measures in the flood-affected areas to control the spread of endemic diseases.

rains PM Shehbaz Sharif Floods in Pakistan

