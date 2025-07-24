Northern mountainous regions: NDMA advises tourists, travellers to postpone trips

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Wednesday, while advising tourists and travellers to postpone trips to the northern mountainous regions has issued a high-alert following severe landslides/mudslides which have resulted in blocking the Karakoram Highway (KKH) and left at least five people dead, one injured, 15 missing and damaging 25 houses in District Diamer of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In its daily situation report, the NDMA said that in the past 24 hours, countrywide, at least 10 people have died and 13 have sustained injuries by the devastating ongoing monsoon rains. Of those killed in the past 24 hours, two deaths were confirmed in District Diamer of G-B, four each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab. Of the 13 injuries reported in the past 24 hours, Punjab reported seven; KPK, three; Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), one, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), two.

Following 10 fresh rain-related deaths and 13 injuries, the nationwide death tally has reached 252 and injuries 611. According to the NDMA data, children have proved the most vulnerable to the monsoon rains as out of 252 total deaths, 121 are children, 85 men and 46 women, while of those injured, 201 are children, 239 men and 170 women.

The authorities also reported damages to 15 houses in flood-affected areas, of which, 136 partially and 15 fully. In the past 24 hours, most of the houses were damaged in AJK, wherein, a total 89 houses were swept away in the floodwaters, of which, 75 were partially damaged and 14 completely destroyed, 11 houses were damaged in KPK and seven in G-B and44 houses were damaged in Punjab. The floodwaters also resulted in the killing of 120 livestock in the past 24 hours, of which, 88 in Punjab, 31 in KPK and one in AJK.

The floodwaters so far have damaged a total of 1,005 houses, of which,244 fully and 781 partially, while the floodwaters also resulted in the killings of 328 livestock, of which,122 in Punjab, 99 in KPK, 85 in Sindh, 16 in G-B, and six in AJK.

According to NDMA data, Punjab recorded the highest number of losses, since June 26, 2025 flash floods caused by monsoon rains with 139 deaths and 477 injuries, followed by KPK with 60 deaths and 74 injuries, Sindh 24 deaths and 40 injuries, Balochistan 16 deaths and four injuries, ICT 6 deaths and three injuries, G-B five deaths and four injuries and AJK two deaths and nine injuries.

Most of the houses are damaged in KPK, wherein, a total of 241 houses are damaged, of which, 161 partially and 80 fully; in Punjab one fully destroyed and 211 partially; in AJK, 193, of which, 32 fully and 161 partially; G-B, 152, of which, 69 fully and 83 partially; Sindh, 87, of which, 54 partially and 33 fully; Balochistan, 64, of which, 56 partially and eight fully, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 56, of which, 55 partially and one fully. The flooding has also resulted in damaging 12 bridges and sweeping away of 18.5 kilometres of roads most of them in G-B region.

Tourists and travellers are strongly advised to cancel or postpone trips to the northern mountainous regions, as conditions remain dangerous and highly unpredictable, said the NDMA, in a statement.

The authority has emphasised that road access to several high-altitude areas is compromised, with continued risk of further landslides due to unstable terrain and persistent weather disturbances.

Travellers are urged to stay updated through official radio broadcasts and verified social media channels for the latest on road closures and restoration efforts. The NDMA has strictly cautioned against attempting detours via unverified alternate routes, warning that such paths may pose serious safety hazards.

In case of emergency, the public is instructed to cooperate fully with local administration teams and follow official directives to ensure personal safety and aid ongoing response efforts.

