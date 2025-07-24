PARTLY FACETIOUS: Silence is the most perfect expression of scorn

“There is one thing our politicians can learn from The Master.”

“The Master as in…in…”

“I am warning you - don’t think local.”

“The Master as in Putin?”

“Putin doesn’t need to play politics like the rest of the world.”

“Democratic world?”

“I would say hybrid. I can’t think of textbook democracy in operation in any country of the world. The MI6 and the Mossad and the CIA all reportedly worked together to launch the failed attack on Russian nuclear bunkers which was successful in Iran where the drone attack was preceded by decapitation of Hezbollah courtesy Mossad…”

“But there is no proof and no one has admitted it so…”

“In that case I reckon you need to study our caselaw and latest literature on how to determine culpability without proof and without admission.”

“Don’t be facetious, besides isn’t that contempt of court.”

“Contempt?”

“Contempt as in scorn. But from what I understand scorn is not punishable. If it involves judgments and not judges …”

“A word of advice from the famous English playwright George Bernard Shaw, silence is the most perfect expression of scorn.”

“Don’t forget, the French court barred the leader of the Opposition, Marine Le Pen, from parliament and contesting the next presidential elections…”

“Right so you do whatever it takes.”

“To remain in power.”

“Listen to yourself. IF you could stay in power by tweaking a few systems…”

“And paperwork, don’t look so dumb, we do have a written constitution and…”

“Right, wouldn’t you tweak it!”

“I would no……”

“Hey, I ended on an exclamation mark not a question mark, so I don’t care about your opinion.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025