Pakistan

Secondary School Annual Exams: Lahore Board announces results

Recorder Report Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 08:32am

LAHORE: The Lahore Board held a ceremony to announce the results of the Secondary School Annual Examinations 2025, where Commissioner Lahore Division and Chairman of the Board, Zaid bin Maqsood, announced the names of the top-performing candidates.

Overall top position was clinched by Haram Fatima, roll number 115235, in the Lahore Board with 1193 marks. The second position was jointly claimed by Noor-ul-Huda, roll number 119842, and Haji Abu Zar Tanveer, roll number 220365, both scoring 1188 marks. Meanwhile, Muhammad Ali, roll number 254976, achieved the third position with 1187 marks.

In the Science Group results, among boys, Haji Abu Zar Tanveer secured the first position with 1188 marks, while Muhammad Ali claimed the second position with 1187 marks. The third position was jointly held by Muhammad Zahib Siddique and Faiqan Raza, both scoring 1186 marks.

