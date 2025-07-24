CM Maryam pays surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital from DC office Nankana Sahib.

She visited the emergency and other wards of the DHQ Hospital and inquired from the patients and attendants about the facilities being provided in the hospital. She inquired about provision of free medicines from every patient and checked the hospital slips.

She appreciated the installation of a board displaying availability of medicines and its quantity in the Main Waiting Room of the hospital. She checked the time of arrival, diagnosis and provision of medicines of the patients. She appreciated the diagnosis of every patient within an average of one and a half hours along with provision of medicines.

Earlier, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached the villages of Nankana Sahib to review the post-flood situation.

She made a marathon visit stretching about a two-and-a-half-hour tour of Nankana Sahib City and suburban villages. She announced the construction of two flood drains in Nankana Sahib to protect people against devastating flood torrents. She directed an early completion of roads in Nankana Sahib and other development projects.

She sought the beautification plan of Nankana Sahib within two weeks and further directed the issuance of funds in this regard at the earliest. She announced an increase in the number of electric buses for Nankana Sahib district. She reiterated her commitment for making Nankana Sahib a model city. She directed to ensure making zebra crossings and installing signboards in front of the school and directed to control the prices of ‘Roti’.

The CM directed to increase the number of clinics-on-wheels for Nankana Sahib and directed to improve the city’s entrance routes, roads and build better shoulder roads on the sides of the city’s main road. She also directed to include Dafar Khokhran and other villages in the Model Village Scheme. She visited the flood-affected areas in Jaslani Mor and inspected flood-affected houses and agricultural land.

She launched the distribution of relief goods by PDMA in Miranpur village. PDMA is providing special kits, mosquito nets and clothing to the flood-affected families.

She interacted with the flood victims. An elderly woman prayed for the wellbeing of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for making an announcement of building a model village. She shook hands with all the women turn by turn and said, “I have come to meet you, I have to converse with you as well”.

She also visited the areas of Dholar Chowk, Gurdwara Janm Asthan Chowk, DPS Chowk, Berry Chowk, Chungi Chowk, Railway Road, Peer Ahmad Shah Road and Mananwala Phatak in Nankana Sahib.

Seeing the Chief Minister, the public gathered in a large number and children came closer to her. She presented gifts of sweets to the children, talked to them, showed her affection to them. She inquired from the public about the administration’s measures regarding provision of relief to the flood-affected people during floodwaters and torrential rains.

She met with the members of parliament belonging to Nankana Sahib at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib gave a detailed briefing about the flood situation and ongoing development projects.

It was informed in the briefing that 1525 acres of land was submerged due to overflowing of rivers and canals in Nankana Sahib. About 22 villages in Nankana Sahib were affected by the flood. More than 20,000 encroachments were removed. Total 1194 special people were given ‘Himmat Cards’.

The CM directed to increase the number of beneficiaries of ‘Himmat Card’ scheme in Nankana Sahib. 788 loans have been granted under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project in Nankana Sahib and 400 houses are under construction. 176 green tractors were given on subsidy, while wheat farmers got 20 tractors free of cost. 267 livestock, 1,715 minority cards were given in Nankana Sahib and 242 agricultural tube wells are included in the solar scheme.

She directed the relevant stakeholders to redress the loss of farmers whose crops were badly affected due to flood torrents. She directed provision of financial assistance to the residents of mud houses which collapsed due to the flood torrents, adding that grabbing of any land by the land mafia will tantamount to the failure of the relevant Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner.

She underscored, “It is heart rending to see the treatment being meted out to the people of Punjab in the past. I am deeply concerned about resolving the issues of the general public on a priority basis. Serving the people is not a favour to anyone as it is my duty.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025