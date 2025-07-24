PPP’s Central Punjab chapter holds meeting

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab held a consultative meeting of the party at the Governor’s House Punjab.

Nadeem Afzal Chan, Central Information Secretary of PPP, and Syed Hassan Murtaza, Secretary General PPP Central Punjab, attended the meeting. Neelum Jehan, Sania Kamran, and others were also present. Meanwhile, the PPP Central Punjab finalised arrangements for celebrating 70th birthday of President Asif Ali Zardari.

The party will organize a seminar at a local hotel to mark the occasion. Former prime minister and President PPP Central Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will preside over the seminar while Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider will be the chief guest.

