BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-24

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (July 23, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 22-07-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,300        285        16,585        16,585          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,469        305        17,774        17,774          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories