BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Markets Print 2025-07-24

Japanese rubber futures snap four-day rally

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures pared earlier gains after a four-session rally on Wednesday, as resilient supply and high inventory levels outweighed optimism in the automobile sector.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery was down 2.4 yen, or 0.72%, at 329.5 yen ($2.24) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery fell 25 yuan, or 0.17%, to 15,005 yuan ($2,094.27) per metric ton. The most active August butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE lost 150 yuan, or 1.25%, to 11,875 yuan ($1,657.41) per ton. While domestic demand for rubber tyres has improved, tyre companies are sitting on large inventories, dampening their appetite for restocking, said Chinese rubber sales portal Natural Rubber Network.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows from July 23-24.

However, the typhoons causing supply disruptions in key producing regions of Southeast Asia are likely to be short-lived, said Chinese financial information site Tonghuashun Information in a note. Elsewhere, President Donald Trump announced a trade deal between the US and Japan that will lower tariffs on Japanese automobile exports to 15% from a proposed 25%.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 3.7% as shares of automakers surged.

Still, high prices for raw materials both domestically and internationally, alongside a rise in downstream tyre production, are providing strong support for the natural rubber market, Tonghuashun said in a separate note.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for August delivery last traded at 169.5 US cents per kg, down 1.1%.

