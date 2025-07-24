BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Markets Print 2025-07-24

Gold prices fall on US-Japan trade deal

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

NEW YORK: Gold prices fell on Wednesday after a US-Japan trade deal eased market uncertainty, while strong industrial demand and a supply shortage drove silver to its highest level since September 2011. Spot gold was down 0.6% at $3,412.03 per ounce, as of 1351 GMT, after hitting its highest point since June 16 earlier in the session. US gold futures also slipped 0.7% to $3,421.50.

“Trade deals like the one between the US and Japan mitigate macroeconomic concerns and may dampen safe haven demand. This could lead to a continuation of the recent push and pull in (gold) prices,” said Nikos Tzabouras, senior market analyst at Tradu.com. US President Donald Trump struck a trade deal with Japan on Wednesday that lowers auto tariffs, marking the most significant agreement his administration has negotiated since announcing the tariffs in April. However, the longer-term prospects for gold remain favourable, Tzabouras added.

“Dollar weakness could persist amid mounting concerns over the Fed’s independence and worries over the US debt. This could exacerbate the dedollarisation trends and lead to higher gold holdings by central banks.” Bullion tends to thrive in periods of uncertainty and also in low-interest-rate environments because the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset is reduced.

The markets do not expect an interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve in July, but the Fed’s independence appears under threat from mounting political interference, according to a clear majority of economists polled by Reuters.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $39.35 per ounce, a near 14-year peak. “The recent rally in silver is being driven by a combination of strong industrial demand, persistent supply deficits, and increased investor interest,” said Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals trader at Heraeus Metals Germany. “A decisive push past $40 could come from a further breakout in gold prices, renewed weakness in the US dollar, or signs of deeper supply tightness – especially if physical premiums start to rise again in key Asian markets.” Platinum fell 1.4% to $1,420.92 and palladium was down 0.4% at $1,269.60.—Reuters

