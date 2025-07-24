BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-24

Financial literacy among farmers: SBP BSC awards high-performing banks

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan, Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) has awarded high-performing banks for promoting financial literacy among farmers.

SBP-BSC held an award ceremony at SBP Karachi, to recognize top-performing banks for their exemplary contributions to the Agriculture Finance Literacy Program (AFLP).

Launched in 2023, AFLP is a flagship initiative developed by SBP BSC with support from the SBP’s Agriculture Credit and Financial Inclusion Department (AC&FID). The program aims to enhance financial awareness among farmers, particularly new-to-bank, female, and underserved segments- about formal credit systems and making informed borrowing decisions.

During its second year, AFLP demonstrated strong nationwide outreach with 6,326 awareness sessions conducted. These sessions helped connect over 105,000 new-to-bank farmers with the banking system, including 10,740 female farmers. Moreover, 3,297 sessions were held in underserved districts, strengthening outreach in less-accessible areas. To ensure quality and consistency, over 400 sessions were physically monitored by SBP BSC field offices.

The program also led to significant results on the ground. Over 18,000 farmers availed agricultural loans following their participation in awareness sessions, with total disbursements exceeding Rs. 21.47 billion. The conversion ratio improved notably from 4 percent in Year 1 to 17.12 percent in Year 2, reflecting the effectiveness of the program in turning awareness into financial action.

Executive Director SBP, Syed Samar Husnain, while addressing the ceremony, congratulated the awarded banks and praised their dedication and field-level efforts. He emphasized, “Financial inclusion begins with awareness not just access and literacy is the key to converting that awareness into action.”

Senior officials attended the event from SBP and SBP BSC, representatives from the banking industry, and field staff.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP State Bank of Pakistan BSC AFLP

Comments

200 characters

Financial literacy among farmers: SBP BSC awards high-performing banks

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories