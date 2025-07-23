India’s Force Motors logs quarterly profit jump on strong demand for vans

India’s Force Motors clocked a 52% jump in first-quarter profit, on the back of strong demand for its multi-seater vans.

The ‘Traveller’ van manufacturer reported a profit of 1.85 billion rupees ($21.4 million) for the April-June period, up from 1.2 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Quarterly revenue jumped about 22% to 22.97 billion rupees, helped by a roughly 19% growth in its sales volume.

Force Motors’ vehicles are also used as school buses and ambulances. It is also a contract manufacturer of engines for BMW and Mercedes Benz cars in India.