BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds end steady as lack of cues continue to dominate

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 05:56pm

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields ended largely flat on Wednesday, extending a recent trend of muted moves, as traders looked for fresh cues ahead of a debt auction later this week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond ended at 6.3117%, after closing at 6.3069% on Tuesday.

New Delhi will sell bonds worth 360 billion rupees ($4.16 billion) on Friday, including 300 billion rupees of the benchmark, taking the outstanding issuance to 1.2 trillion rupees.

Traders are also gauging the developments of expectations of yet another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India, as early as August.

“The RBI monetary policy committee’s rate review in early August is expected to be the next catalyst, with consensus split between a rate cut or a pause, at this juncture,” said Radhika Rao, executive director and senior economist at DBS Bank.

A plunge in India’s retail inflation rate to 2.10% in June, the slowest pace in more than six years, has led to increased talk of an interest rate cut on August 6.

Indian bond yields expected to show a slight decline

An estimated drop in inflation to a record low in July is further pushing up rate cut calls, with ICICI Bank recommending August would be an appropriate time for a 25-basis-point cut, given the muted inflation scenario.

Investors will also watch out for the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on July 30 for signals on the domestic interest rate trajectory.

Most investors expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged, while any commentary from the central bank’s chief would be key.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates (OIS) remained largely unchanged, barring the ultra-short end swaps that witnessed some paying.

The one-year OIS rate ended at 5.485% and the two-year OIS rate ended at 5.455%. The liquid five-year OIS rate finished at 5.6675%.

India Indian government bond yields Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds end steady as lack of cues continue to dominate

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

PMD forecasts more rain, strong winds in Punjab, KP over next 24 hours

Imran Khan’s sons meet Trump aide to launch US campaign for father’s release

Pakistan, Afghanistan ink PTA: report

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree on visa-free entry for diplomatic, official passport holders

Babar Ali Foundation, IGI Investments exit Mitchells Fruit Farms with stake sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,700 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Oil prices edge lower with trade talks in focus

Read more stories