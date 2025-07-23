BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

9 players from Peshawar Zalmi trials to represent Kuwait in international cricket

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jul, 2025 05:27pm

In a significant achievement for Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, nine young cricketers selected through this year’s talent hunt trials in Peshawar have been chosen to represent Kuwait in international cricket.

The selected players, Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Haroon, Haroon Rasheed, Haseeb Khan, Jehanzeb Khan, Abdullah, Muhammad Salman, Saqib Khan, and Shuraim Ali Khan, will also feature in Kuwait’s domestic cricket and be provided employment opportunities under a cricketing exchange program, the franchise said in a statement.

The development follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year between Peshawar Zalmi and Kuwait Cricket, aimed at fostering player development and international exposure. The trials, held at Arbab Niaz Stadium and Hayatabad Sports Complex, drew thousands of young cricketers from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This is part of our mission to provide global platforms to young talent,” said Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi. “We are not only offering playing opportunities but also building cricket infrastructure across the province.”

The exchange program is the latest in a series of grassroots initiatives launched by Zalmi and the Zalmi Foundation, including the Zalmi Madrasa League, School League, Azadi Cup, and Media League.

The trials were overseen by several former national players and coaches, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Akram, Mohammad Yousuf, and Umar Gul.

Peshawar Zalmi Kuwait domestic cricket

Comments

200 characters

9 players from Peshawar Zalmi trials to represent Kuwait in international cricket

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

PMD forecasts more rain, strong winds in Punjab, KP over next 24 hours

Imran Khan’s sons meet Trump aide to launch US campaign for father’s release

Pakistan, Afghanistan ink PTA: report

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree on visa-free entry for diplomatic, official passport holders

Babar Ali Foundation, IGI Investments exit Mitchells Fruit Farms with stake sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,700 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Oil prices edge lower with trade talks in focus

Read more stories