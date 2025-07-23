9 players from Peshawar Zalmi trials to represent Kuwait in international cricket

In a significant achievement for Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, nine young cricketers selected through this year’s talent hunt trials in Peshawar have been chosen to represent Kuwait in international cricket.

The selected players, Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Haroon, Haroon Rasheed, Haseeb Khan, Jehanzeb Khan, Abdullah, Muhammad Salman, Saqib Khan, and Shuraim Ali Khan, will also feature in Kuwait’s domestic cricket and be provided employment opportunities under a cricketing exchange program, the franchise said in a statement.

The development follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year between Peshawar Zalmi and Kuwait Cricket, aimed at fostering player development and international exposure. The trials, held at Arbab Niaz Stadium and Hayatabad Sports Complex, drew thousands of young cricketers from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This is part of our mission to provide global platforms to young talent,” said Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi. “We are not only offering playing opportunities but also building cricket infrastructure across the province.”

The exchange program is the latest in a series of grassroots initiatives launched by Zalmi and the Zalmi Foundation, including the Zalmi Madrasa League, School League, Azadi Cup, and Media League.

The trials were overseen by several former national players and coaches, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Akram, Mohammad Yousuf, and Umar Gul.